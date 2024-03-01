Govt committed to protect Christian properties: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: In a meeting with representatives of various Christian organizations, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy discussed issues affecting the community. The delegation raised concerns about safeguarding church assets, prompting Revanth to assure them of the government’s commitment to protecting Christian properties.

Highlighting instances of violence in Manipur and other regions, the Chief Minister expressed concern over certain segments of society feeling marginalized under Modi’s leadership. He emphasized the need for a change to ensure equal treatment for all citizens.

He appealed to the public, particularly minorities, to back the Congress party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to establish a secular government at the Centre.

He criticized BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, accusing him of consistently supporting Narendra Modi’s administration.

He announced plans to visit a church in Medak soon, underscoring his commitment to understanding and addressing their concerns firsthand.

He pledged to streamline the approval process for the construction of new churches and allocate land for burial grounds, aiming to address longstanding grievances and facilitate the community’s religious practices.