Telangana to use AI to curb GST leaks, raise revenue: CM

Reddy held discussions with noted economist Arvind Subramanian here on improving the state's financial situation and the reforms to be carried out in the GST and Excise departments.

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Telangana CM Revanth Reddy addresses the media
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy .

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday, August 7, said that the state government would use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to plug leakages in GST and boost revenue.

Reddy held discussions with noted economist Arvind Subramanian here on improving the state’s financial situation and the reforms to be carried out in the GST and Excise departments.

The CM said a system to simplify the processes for GST officials using AI-based information would be introduced, according to an official release.

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It quoted Subramanian as saying that technology would help in increasing the state’s revenues while improving the Ease of Doing Business.

He suggested coordination among various government departments, including municipal administration, the Real Estate Development Authority (RERA), Panchayat Raj, Energy, Finance and Commercial Taxes, be established using AI to plug leaks in building and construction materials, the release said.

State Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju and other officials were present on the occasion.

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