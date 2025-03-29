Telangana to witness light to moderate rain on April 2, 3

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Centre has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in Telangana on April 2 and 3.

According to the daily weather report issued on Friday, maximum temperatures in the state are expected to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next three days.

However, dry weather is likely to persist for the next five days.

Telangana experienced dry weather in the past 24 hours, with Adilabad recording the highest temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the report added.