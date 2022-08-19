Telangana tops in cesarean deliveries in the country

Hyderabad: Telangana tops cesarean deliveries in the country with 28 deliveries per hour according to the recent figures of the Health Department. The percentage of cesarean deliveries is more in private hospitals compared to government ones. About 57% of deliveries are performed through cesarean in Telangana.

The percentage of cesarean deliveries on the international level is 21% while it is 22% in India.

The World Health Organization had forecasted 28.5% Cesarean Section deliveries by 2030. But currently, this percentage is just double in Telangana which is a cause of great concern.

Telangana tops the country with 57% of cesarean deliveries followed by Andhra Pradesh with 40.1%, Maharashtra with 20.1%, and Karnataka with 23.6%.

The percentage of cesarean deliveries, however, have gone down by 2% within one year in the state.

In August last year, the percentage of normal deliveries in government hospitals was 54.7% which has increased to 66.8% now.

Meanwhile, during the same period, the percentage of normal deliveries in private hospitals decreased from 45.3% to 33.2%.

During July, a total number of 36380 deliveries took place in government and private hospitals out of which 20685 deliveries took place through the cesarean section which is 57% according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health.

District Karimnagar tops in terms of cesarean operations. There are allegations that private clinics are fleecing the people by instilling fear in them.