Telangana tops in providing jobs, shall resign if proved wrong: Prashant Reddy

Hyderabad: The Minister for Buildings and Roads Prashant Reddy said that Telangana is leading in the country in providing jobs. He said that the state government has provided 1.30 lakh government jobs during the past 7 years. He challenged the BJP leaders that if they proved him wrong he would resign from his post.

The Minister said that in States where BJP is ruling they have not provided 2 lakh government jobs.

The minister said that due to the sheer capability of KTR 17000 new industries were set up in Telangana where 16 lakh people got employment.

“Till now 3 lakh people were working in IT sectors their number has reached to 6 lakhs now the credit for this also goes to the IT and industry minister KTR,” he said.

The Minister advised the people to support the TRS government after checking the facts. Not only in providing jobs Telangana is also top in several welfare schemes in the country. “The farmers get 24 hours free electricity and the government is working for progress in the agricultural sector,” the Minister said.