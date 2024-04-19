Telangana: Touch my MLAs and you’ll burn to ashes, CM Revanth tells KCR

Hyderabad: In his strong response to BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao after his claim that 20 Congress MLAs were in touch with him, CM Revanth Reddy said if KCR tried to touch his MLAs, he would turn into ashes.

“I’m like a high-tension wire. If you try to touch you’ll receive a shock,” Revanth said in Mahabubnagar district. The CM was accompanying Congress Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha candidate Challa Vamsichand Reddy on Friday, April 19, to file nomination at the Mahabubnagar district collectorate.

Addressing a rally, Revanth asked why should people of the Palamuru region should vote for BRS. He claimed that BRS had done nothing but turned the region into a desert during the last ten years.

“Why were you not able to get national project status for the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme? Should the people vote for you so that you can sleep in the Parliament,” he said in an apparant dig at BRS. CM Revanth expressed confidence that Congress will wresting both Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha seats from the pink party.

Claiming that it was Congress that had built many projects in the Palamuru region, Revanth said that KCR had represented the segment as its MP, but had done nothing for the constituency.

“These days KTR is going around saying the car (BRS) has gone to the shed for repairs. In reality, the car’s engine is damaged and it’s not going to come out of the garage. It’s only good enough to be sold as scrap, and KCR knows this very well. Not just your car, even KCR’s health is not sound,” he said.

Revanth assured that Congress would fight in the Parliament and the Supreme Court for Schedule Caste categorisation, which has been a long-standing demand in the region.