Telangana: TPU formed to fight communal forces

Hyderabad: The thinkers and intellectuals from the state have decided to form Telangana for peace and Unity (TPU) – an organization – to promote peace and harmony across the country in general and in Telangana in particular.

At a time when the communal forces are working overtime to disturb peace in the country, the social activists announced in a press conference to form the TPU. They appealed to the people of Telangana to thwart the evil design and conspiracy of the communal forces to disturb peace and harmony in the state.

The efforts to target the minority community was condemned and members of the TPU decided to foil the communalists efforts to create hatred among the people.

The members of the TPU Syed Aziz Pasha, J Sanjay, Vimla Vikrant, J Jhansi Sandhya, Mazhar Hussain and others appealed to the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to take a hard stand against the communal forces and provide complete protection to the minorities and other religious groups in the state

An appeal of more than 300 social activists, prominent citizens, educationists and members of the civil society shall be released to condemn Sangh Parivar’s anti Muslim activities and urged the Supreme Court to safeguard the constitution and to ensure rule of law in the country.

A multi religious march will take off on April 24 from Lal Bahadur Stadium to conclude at Ambedkar statue.

The members of the TPU expressed their concern over the communal activities across the state particularly in Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Adilabad and appealed to all communities to remain united to fight the communal forces.