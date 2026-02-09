Telangana: Tractor collides with school bus, two killed

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two individuals, including a girl, died following a collision between a school bus and a tractor at Parvathagiri mandal in Warangal on Monday afternoon, February 9.

The incident took place when the tractor trolley, carrying 12 members of a family, was travelling from Annaram village. From the opposite direction, a school bus carrying 40 students collided with the tractor.

“Due to the impact of the collision, the tractor trolley overturned, causing serious injuries to its passengers. The driver and a child suffered serious injuries and died at the hospital, while the remaining are under treatment. The schoolchildren sustained minor injuries as the windshield and windows of the bus were broken,” said Parvathagiri Sub-Inspector B Pravin.