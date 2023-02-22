Telangana: Transgender persons protest against use of term ‘kojja’

Hyderabad: After YSR Telangana party president YS Sharmila used the word kojja (slur meant for a transgender person) recently in a political slug fest, the LGBTQ community has condemned the usage and demanded a ban on it.

The community demanded the BRS- led Telangana government to implement a legislation against the usage.

The demand from the community comes shortly after Mahabubabad MLA Shankar Naik and YSRTP founder YS Sharmila challenged each other with the term while discussing good administration in Mahabubabad.

“Such identity further marginalises and dehumanize the transgender community by throwing them into the darkness of violence with their not only physical bodies but also dispel the dignity of pride being the citizen of this nation,” Telangana Transgender Welfare Board member Rachana Mudraboyina said at a press conference.

YS Sharmila however apologised to transgender persons for usage of the slur.

“We respect you and recognise the fact that you have a special place in our society. I offer my apologies to you if someone feels I have hurt them,” she said.