Telangana transport offices face surprise inspections after RTO raid

Another aim of the inspection is to prevent agents and middlemen from operating inside RTO offices.

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Constable counts cash in RTO
Constable counts cash in RTO

Hyderabad: The Telangana Transport Department has started carrying out surprise inspections at RTO offices across the state following complaints of irregularities.

On Wednesday, September 23, Joint Transport Commissioner (Vigilance and Enforcement) M Chandra Shekhar Goud visited the Uppal RTO office without prior notice.

During the visit, he interacted with applicants, reviewed the functioning of the office and observed driving licence tests.

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Goud spoke to applicants at the Uppal RTO to understand their experience at the office. He asked about waiting times, staff behaviour and problems faced while accessing transport services and online portals.

He also examined driving licence tests and reviewed whether the current testing process was sufficient from a road safety perspective.

During the visit, he said licences should only be issued to applicants who demonstrate the required driving skills and awareness.

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Pending applications on the VAHAN portal were also reviewed during the inspection. 

Telangana RTOs told to keep brokers out

Another aim of the inspection is to prevent agents and middlemen from operating inside RTO offices.

He said that ‘No Entry for Brokers’ boards should be placed at the main entrance and every counter.

The boards are intended to inform applicants that they can directly access transport services or use the VAHAN and SARATHI portals without relying on middlemen.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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