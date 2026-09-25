Telangana transport offices face surprise inspections after RTO raid

Hyderabad: The Telangana Transport Department has started carrying out surprise inspections at RTO offices across the state following complaints of irregularities.

On Wednesday, September 23, Joint Transport Commissioner (Vigilance and Enforcement) M Chandra Shekhar Goud visited the Uppal RTO office without prior notice.

During the visit, he interacted with applicants, reviewed the functioning of the office and observed driving licence tests.

Instruction to clear pending applications

Goud spoke to applicants at the Uppal RTO to understand their experience at the office. He asked about waiting times, staff behaviour and problems faced while accessing transport services and online portals.

He also examined driving licence tests and reviewed whether the current testing process was sufficient from a road safety perspective.

Also Read Telangana sees strong response to VAHAN portal for vehicle registrations

During the visit, he said licences should only be issued to applicants who demonstrate the required driving skills and awareness.

Pending applications on the VAHAN portal were also reviewed during the inspection.

Telangana RTOs told to keep brokers out

Another aim of the inspection is to prevent agents and middlemen from operating inside RTO offices.

He said that ‘No Entry for Brokers’ boards should be placed at the main entrance and every counter.

The boards are intended to inform applicants that they can directly access transport services or use the VAHAN and SARATHI portals without relying on middlemen.