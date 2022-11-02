Telangana: TRS, BJP blame each other for Munugode violence

Hyderabad: The leading contenders of the Munugode bypoll, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blamed each other on Wednesday for the violence that occurred at Palivelu on Monday where leaders and cadre of both the parties suffered injuries and were admitted for medical treatment.

The police swiftly intervened between the warring groups but people on both sides got hurt.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) said that the BJP planned the violence as per the ‘design’ drawn in Delhi in order to topple law and order in the state.

“The BJP under the leadership of MLA Eatala Rajendar attacked our leaders MLC Palla Rajeshwar, Mulugu ZP chairperson K Jagadesh and 12 party workers bled due to the attack with stones and sticks by the BJP. We have clear footage of who attacked whom. Even MLA Rajendar’s Personal Assistant attacked our workers with stones,” KTR alleged.

KTR further said that the BJP after instigated violence is now engaging in a drama of ‘sympathy politics’. “We have the ability to respond to your violent politics. But, common workers will bare the brunt in the middle. That is not correct,” he remarked.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also accused the ruling TRS of orchestrating the rioting on Wednesday.

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender said that TRS workers assaulted him and party workers who were campaigning in Palivela during a news conference on Wednesday. He stated that TRS members actively incited BJP members to engage in violence by abusing them and throwing stones at them.

“My gunman saved me or I would have been gravely hurt in the fighting.” “There was complete pandemonium and anxiety in the constituency as TRS workers launched violence to instil fear among the people and BJP cadre,” he claimed.

Rajender accused the police of being mute bystanders during the incident, alleging that they failed to maintain peace and order in the constituency and to safeguard opposition party representatives.

“Police even refused to submit my case against TRS leaders who attacked my rally,” he said, accusing the Telangana DGP of failing in his responsibilities.