Telangana: TRS chief Kavitha flags concerns over SIR exercise

Hyderabad: Kalvakuntla Kavitha, president of Telangana Rakshana Sena, on Monday, June 29, expressed concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being undertaken by the Election Commission of India, saying the exercise had raised several doubts.

Addressing a media conference at the Telangana Rakshana Sena office in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Kavitha alleged that the voters’ list in Kodangal Assembly constituency, represented by chief minister A Revanth Reddy, a candidate, contained fake voters from neighbouring Karnataka. She displayed what she claimed was a list of such voters during the press meet.

Kavitha said the modification of nearly one lakh votes in the Kodangal constituency had created suspicion and warranted a thorough examination by the authorities.

She also called for the implementation of a “One Nation, One Election, One Vote” system across the country to ensure greater transparency and uniformity in the electoral process.

According to official records and the evidence we have compiled:



* 1,00,000 out of 2.46 lakh voters in @revanth_anumula's Kodangal had their voter details modified in the last 18 months.

* Over 11,000 voters also appear on Karnataka's electoral rolls.

* Around 33,000 duplicate… pic.twitter.com/BLX7DPVe4b — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) June 29, 2026

SIR: Telangana logs 1.73 crore enumeration forms in four days

Telangana’s election machinery has completed nearly 1.73 crore enumeration forms in just four days under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Monday, June 29, calling the pace of work “outstanding” even as he pressed district officials to sustain the momentum to achieve full coverage.



