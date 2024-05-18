Telangana: TS EAPCET 2024 results to be announced today

Hyderabad: The results for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2024 are set to be declared on Saturday, May 18.

The EAPCET committee convened at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) on Friday to address various aspects of the results.

They reviewed the objections raised on the preliminary keys, discussed the normalization process, and finalized the steps for processing and announcing the results.

A total of 1,00,449 candidates registered for the Agriculture and Pharmacy (A&P) test, which was conducted on May 7 and 8. Meanwhile, 2,54,814 students applied for the engineering test held from May 9 to 11.

The committee is now fully prepared to release the results, which will be eagerly awaited by the thousands of candidates who participated in the exams.

How to Check TS EAPCET score?