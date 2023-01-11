Telangana: TS POLYCET for admissions into diploma courses on May 17

Hyderabad: Telangana Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) will be holding the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET), for the academic year 2023-24 on May 17.

The POLYCET is conducted for admissions into diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering/technology courses offered at polytechnic institutions in the state.

Qualified candidates will get admission into diploma courses offered by PJTSAU, PVNRTVU and SKLTSHU.

Applications from candidates who passed the SSC public examinations or their equivalent earlier or appearing for the same in 2023 have been invited by the board.

Eligible candidates can register themselves for the entrance test online from January 16 to April 24.

Applications can further be submitted up till April 25 with a late fee of Rs 100. The results, however, will be declared after 10 days after the completion of the test.

Visit the website for more details.

Candidates may ring a bell at 040-23222192 or email polycette@telangana.gov.in for more details.