Telangana: Entrance test for model schools to be held on April 16

Hyderabad: Telangana State Model Schools announced on Monday that a test will be held on April 16, 2023, for admissions into the Class 6 class and open seats in Classes 7 through 10 for the academic year 2023–24.

All courses’ online applications must be completed between January 10 and February 15, 2023, and hall tickets will be available for download starting on April 8, 2023.

According to the announcement, the admission exam for class 6 will be held between 10 am and 12 noon, while the test for open seats in classes 7 through 10 will take place between 2 pm and 4 pm.

The schools in the individual mandals will serve as the testing grounds, and the results will be declared in May 2023.

On May 22, 2023, the selection list for grades 6 and 7 to 10 will be finalised, and on May 24, the selection list will be displayed at the relevant model schools. The start date for classes will be June 1, 2023, or as specified by the 2023–24 academic calendar.