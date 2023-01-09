Hyderabad: Lorry hits couple, husband dies on spot

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man died on the spot when he and his 32-year-old wife was hit by a lorry at the Hyderguda bus stop, Rajendranagar in Hyderabad on Monday.

Siasat.com spoke to the station house officer (SHO) of Rajendranagar police station B Swetha who said the couple – Raithaiya and Manjula – were natives of Seram town in Karnataka.

Also Read Hyderabad: Man dies after wife stabs him during heated argument

“The incident took place at 5:30 in the morning. Raithaiya worked as a labourer in the city. Manjula had come to visit him. The couple was standing at the bus stop near pillar no 143 waiting for their bus to Seram,” the police officer said.

All of a sudden an out-of-control container lorry hit the barricade and then the couple. While Manjula sustained injuries, her husband died on the spot.

The police officer further added that they are still looking for the driver who escaped. “We are going through the CCTV footage to identify the driver,” the police officer said.

Manjula is currently receiving treatment at the Premier Hospital in Nanal Nagar.