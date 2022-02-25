Telangana: TSCHE urges UGC to increase funding for research programs

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council for Higher Education chairman R Limbadri on Thursday urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) to increase the funding for educational institutions in the state.

The Chairman also urged the UGC to provide funds for research and teaching programs in the universities. The Vice Chairman, Prof. V Venkata Ramana and Osmania University Vice Chancellor, Prof. D Ravinder also attended the meeting with UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar in New Delhi.

Kumar was all praise for the efforts being made by the universities in Telangana, particularly for the TSCHE on enhancing the state of education. Prof. Ramana urged the body to provide more schemes to the Universities for faculty development, scholarships, and research and extension activities.

Prof Ravinder briefed Kumar of the various initiatives taken up by the Osmania University including the new courses. The delegation also met Secretary to the Department of Science & Technology, Dr. Srivari Chandrasekhar, seeking funds for research in Science & Technology.

The TSCHE official and Prof Ravinder also met the secretary to the Department of Social Justice, R Subrahmanyam requesting for funds regarding infrastructure development and to set up libraries in the state universities.