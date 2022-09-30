Telangana: TSIC, CIPS sign MoU for environment-friendly innovations

Hyderabad: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) and the Centre for Innovations in Public Systems (CIPS) on Friday, to encourage an innovation-friendly environment throughout Telangana’s 33 districts and to collect some of the finest innovations for replication on a national scale.

Chief Innovation Officer, Shanta Thoutam, said, “TSIC believes in collaboration and has forged many successful partnerships since its formation. We are glad to exchange an MoU with CIPS and believe that this collaboration would continue to successfully replicate the flagship initiatives of both TSIC and CIPS in the state and beyond.”