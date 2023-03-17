Telangana: TSLSA, NALSAR to open legal aid clinics for farmers

The agri legal aid clinics will help raise awareness among farmers about the rights, responsibilities, and the legal remedies available under the law.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Published: 17th March 2023 7:27 pm IST

Hyderabad: Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) is set to launch ‘Agri Legal Aid Clinic’ at Bammera village in Jangaon on Sunday.

National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) is set to provide the technical support required for the program which aims to educate farmers on agriculture legislations and welfare schemes.

Also Read
Why are stray dogs still roaming on streets?: Telangana HC to GHMC

This will help raise awareness among farmers about the rights, responsibilities, and legal remedies available under the law.

Trained Para Legal Volunteers (PLV) of Legal Services Institutions will be appointed as legal aid clinics to educate and create awareness of various agricultural laws and welfare schemes beneficial to farmers.

Supreme court judges Justice V Ramasubramanian, Justice P S Narasimha, Justice P.V. Sanjay Kumar, Telangana High Court Chief Justice, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan will inaugurate and other HC judges will inaugurate the legal aid clinic virtually on March 18 from the Integrated Courts on Family Dispute Complex, Hyderabad.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Published: 17th March 2023 7:27 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button