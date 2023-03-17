Telangana: TSLSA, NALSAR to open legal aid clinics for farmers

Hyderabad: Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) is set to launch ‘Agri Legal Aid Clinic’ at Bammera village in Jangaon on Sunday.

National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) is set to provide the technical support required for the program which aims to educate farmers on agriculture legislations and welfare schemes.

This will help raise awareness among farmers about the rights, responsibilities, and legal remedies available under the law.

Trained Para Legal Volunteers (PLV) of Legal Services Institutions will be appointed as legal aid clinics to educate and create awareness of various agricultural laws and welfare schemes beneficial to farmers.

Supreme court judges Justice V Ramasubramanian, Justice P S Narasimha, Justice P.V. Sanjay Kumar, Telangana High Court Chief Justice, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan will inaugurate and other HC judges will inaugurate the legal aid clinic virtually on March 18 from the Integrated Courts on Family Dispute Complex, Hyderabad.