Telangana: TSMSAT 2026 to be held on April 19

Candidates appearing for Class 6 will write the exam from 10 am to 12 noon in the forenoon session.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 11th April 2026 9:13 am IST
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Hyderabad: The Telangana State Model School Admission Test (TSMSAT) will be held on April 19, for admissions in classes 6-10.

Eligible candidates can download hall tickets, which were made available from Friday, April 10, on the website. Candidates appearing for Class 6 will write the exam from 10 am to 12 noon in the forenoon session.

Candidates of Classes 7 to 10 will take their exam from 2 pm to 4 pm, according to the official notification.

Subhan Bakery

Candidates were advised to access their hall tickets in advance to avoid last‑minute issues.

TSMSAT

The Telangana State Model Schools Admission Test is used for admissions into Classes 6 to 10 and Intermediate in Telangana Model Schools.

The test aims to provide free, quality English medium education in educationally backward mandals.

MS Admissions Admissions 2026-27
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 11th April 2026 9:13 am IST

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