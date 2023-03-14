Telangana: TSPSC employees involved in question paper leak suspended

Hyderabad: Pulindindi Praveen Kumar, a section officer of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) was suspended for his involvement in the paper leaking case that lead to the cancellation of the exam.

“The decision was made after receiving preliminary enquiry details and prima facie evidence collected by Hyderabad police,” said the secretary of the commission in a press release.

TSPSC will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to take a decision on the cancellation of the examination conducted for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Engineers in various departments in view of the question paper leak.

The secretary also said, “Further with regard to the other accused Rajasekhar Reddy, network expert working on an outsourcing basis, it has been decided to terminate his services with immediate effect.”

Taskforce of the city police here arrested nine persons for their alleged involvement in the TSPSC paper leak case on Monday.

Alleging stealing and leaking of TSPSC (Data Breach) question papers of Assistant Engineers in Town Planning, the Assistant Secretary (Administration) filed a complaint with the Begum Bazaar police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Task Force P Radha Kishen Rao said that Pulindindi Praveen Kumar, a section officer of TSPSC, is the kingpin of the racket.

“He has been working at the TSPSC since 2017 along with A Rajsekhar Reddy, who works as a network expert on an outsourcing basis, to help Telangana State Technology Services,” said the officer.

“Being an expert at networking, Rajsekhar Reddy has full knowledge of computer systems and IP addresses at the TSPSC,” said the DCP at a press conference.

The duo managed to steal the data from the computer of the confidential section using the IT knowledge of Rajasekhar Reddy and transferred it to Praveen Kumar’s pendrive and took a printout of the (civil) exam paper and General Studies paper and handed it over to the other accused Renuka and Dhakya Nayak by accepting Rupees 5 lakhs on March 2.