Telangana: TSPSC notifies 1,365 vacancies under Group-III

The online application period for direct recruitment to the announced positions will open from January 24 to February 23.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 31st December 2022 11:38 am IST
TSPSC Group 1 prelims results
(Twitter/TSPSC)

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released a notification for 1,365 vacancies under Group-III services in various departments on Friday.

712 in the Finance Department, 89 in the Higher Education Department, 73 in the Revenue Department, 70 in the Home Department, 56 in the Secondary Education Department, and 46 in General Administration, among other departments, are the announced openings.

Also Read
Telangana has modern, citizen-friendly police, says outgoing DGP

The online application period for direct recruitment to the announced positions will open from January 24 to February 23.

Instructions will be made available on the Commission’s website, https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.

The Commission also issued direct recruitment notifications for 783 vacancies under Group II services in various departments on Thursday.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button