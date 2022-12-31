Telangana: TSPSC notifies 1,365 vacancies under Group-III

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released a notification for 1,365 vacancies under Group-III services in various departments on Friday.

712 in the Finance Department, 89 in the Higher Education Department, 73 in the Revenue Department, 70 in the Home Department, 56 in the Secondary Education Department, and 46 in General Administration, among other departments, are the announced openings.

The online application period for direct recruitment to the announced positions will open from January 24 to February 23.

Instructions will be made available on the Commission’s website, https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.

The Commission also issued direct recruitment notifications for 783 vacancies under Group II services in various departments on Thursday.