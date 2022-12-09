Telangana: TSPSC notifies 18 vacancies for Drugs Inspector posts

Eligible candidates can apply in the proforma application which will be made available on the Commission’s website.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 9th December 2022 12:45 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released a general recruitment notification for the posts in the Drugs Control Administration department on Thursday.

18 vacancies for the posts of Drugs Inspectors have been notified. The online application for the same can be submitted from December 16 to January 5, 2023.

TSPSC has directed the candidates to visit its website for further detailed notification and information.

