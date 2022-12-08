Telangana: TSPSC notifies vacancies for lecturer posts in govt degree, polytechnic colleges

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), on Thursday released notification for recruitment to 274 lecturer posts in the government degree and polytechnic colleges.



TSPSC notified 544 post vacancies for degree lecturer vacancies and 1523 junior lecturer post vacancies under the department of government polytechnics, sent by the Commissionerates of Collegiate and Technical Education.



Interested candidates can visit the website to check for any detail pertaining to the recruitment procedure.

Vacancies notified

These include 1,392 Junior lecturer posts, 40 librarians, 91 physical director posts in Intermediate education, 14 Posts in the archives department, and 247 lecturer posts in government polytechnic college.



However, 491 lecturers, 24 librarians and 29 physical director posts will be filled in the college department.

The selection process for Telangana technical education department includes a competitive written exam followed by an interview.

Eligibility

Candidates with minimum educational qualifications (intermediate), falling under the age limit of 18- 44 years can apply for the post mentioned above.

Age relaxation as per the Central government rules has been set as 3 years for OBC candidates and 5 years for SC/ST candidates.

Salary

A basic salary of Rs 56,710 and Rs 17700 is set for lecturer posts. The gross salary will be 2x of basic salary including allowances.



Telangana Technical Education Department TS Govt gives the best (in the market) salary for 2022 Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment.



Candidates are advised to calculate thoroughly understand the TSPSC basic salary and gross salary and net salary in hand.



How to apply?

Visit the official website and click on ‘Polytechnic lecturer post’

Online application forms for polytechnic lecturers will pop up, along with the latest 2022 vacancy notifications and with PDF notifications. Then click on ‘apply’.

Fill up basic details (Education, contact details) for the requirement before the last date.

Pay the fee online or offline and upload the document including photo, and signature, then finalize and confirm to complete the process.

Once the Telangana technical education department announces the exam date, candidates can download the 2022 polytechnic lecturer ‘admit card’ one week before the exam date.

Syllabus

Polytechnic Lecturer’s tentative syllabus Includes arithmetical ability, general intelligence, reasoning, and general knowledge with a 100 marks question paper.



Aspirants can also check other TSPSC notification exam patterns and pdf files in the syllabus section on the website.



Alternatively, aspirants can download the syllabus from the pdf section.

The State government has recently permitted recruitment to 544 vacancies including 491 lecturers, 24 librarians and 29 physical director posts in the government degree colleges across the State. Of the total lecturer posts that were approved for recruitment, 311 vacancies alone were in Computer Science and Applications subject.

Presently, there are 132 government degree colleges functioning under the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education. A total of 4,098 posts are in these degree colleges of which 1,255 are regular, 812 are a contract and 1,940 guest lecturers are working.