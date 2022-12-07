BJP chief J P Nadda to attend party public meeting in Telangana on December 15

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 7th December 2022 11:14 pm IST
Congress is neither national nor Indian nor democratic: Nadda
BJP Nantional President JP Nadda

Hyderabad: BJP president J P Nadda would attend a public meeting to be organised on December 15 at Karimnagar in Telangana to mark the conclusion of State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s ongoing fifth phase of the State-wide ‘padayatra’.

Nadda would be the chief guest at the public meeting, party sources said on Wednesday.

Also Read
Cong deceiving people in Rajasthan; state tops in crime, corruption: Nadda

Sanjay Kumar, Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar, began the fifth phase of his march, named ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’, on November 28 in Nirmal district after offering prayers at a temple in a village.

Kumar had launched the first phase of the padayatra last year from the Bhagya Lakshmi temple at Charminar, Hyderabad.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button