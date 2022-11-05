Telangana: TSPSC to hold recruitment test for Women and Child Welfare Officer on Jan 3

Hyderabad: The computer-based recruitment test for the position of Women and Child Welfare Officer, including Child Development Project Officer, ICDS, Additional Child Development Project Officer, and Manager of Warehouse in the Women Development and Child Welfare department, will be held by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on January 3, 2023.

One week before the exam, candidates can download their hall passes from the website.

TSPSC Group 1 prelims results

TSPSC Group 1 prelims results are expected to be released within two months.

Recently, TSPSC removed the minimum qualifying marks criteria for Group 1 prelims.

The number of candidates who would be admitted to TSPSC mains would be 50 times the number of vacancies in each multi-zone.

Those who will be declared successful in the prelims will have to write main examination. The marks obtained in the mains will be taken into consideration for preparing the merit list.