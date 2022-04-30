Telangana: TSRTC 24×7 call centre to roll out on May 1

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 30th April 2022 6:40 pm IST
tsrtc
tsrtc bus

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has rolled out a 24×7 call center at Bus Bhavan to cater to the information needs of passengers, announced the organisation’s chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and managing director VC Sajjanar on Saturday.

The call center, functioning from May 1, can be reached on dedicated phone numbers 040-69440000 and 040-23450033.

The management called upon the passengers to use the call center to get information on the hire charges for buses taken for marriage functions, excursions, information on all types of bus passes, reservation and OPRS details for cancellation of reservations.

MS Education Academy

The public can also share their suggestions and grievances to provide better services to passengers, it said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button