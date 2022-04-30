Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has rolled out a 24×7 call center at Bus Bhavan to cater to the information needs of passengers, announced the organisation’s chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and managing director VC Sajjanar on Saturday.

The call center, functioning from May 1, can be reached on dedicated phone numbers 040-69440000 and 040-23450033.

The management called upon the passengers to use the call center to get information on the hire charges for buses taken for marriage functions, excursions, information on all types of bus passes, reservation and OPRS details for cancellation of reservations.

The public can also share their suggestions and grievances to provide better services to passengers, it said.