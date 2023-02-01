Telangana: TSRTC announces discount for advance reservations

The announcement was made by TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar on Wednesday.

Published: 1st February 2023 9:16 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana state road transport cooperation (TSRTC) has announced discounts for those who make advance reservations on bus travel.

If a reservation is made 31 days (a month) to 45 days in advance, 5 percent discount is given on the ticket. If a person books their tickets, 46 days to 60 days prior, 10 percent discount is granted. The announcement was made by TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar on Wednesday.

On Monday, the TSRTC entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nalsoft for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) implementation.

TSRTC is the first among all the State Road Transport Corporation undertakings in the country to commission and implement it, a release from TSRTC said.

The MoU was signed on Monday and exchanged between TSRTC and Nalsoft at Bus Bhavan here by TSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director V C Sajjanar and CA Venkata Nalluri, CEO of Nalsoft.

