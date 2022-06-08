Telangana: TSRTC hikes diesel cess, bus pass fares also increased

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) said that additional cess on bus tickets is inevitable due to the rising prices of diesel.

The Corporation buses use nearly 6 lakh liters of diesel each day and the price of bulk HSD oil which was Rs. 84.75 per liter in December 2021 was increased to Rs.118.73 per litre in March 2022, a press note from TSRTC said.

“The increased cost of fuel has put a huge financial burden on the corporation, which is already reeling under losses and is currently incurring a loss of nearly 5 crores every day due to an abnormal increase in diesel cost,” they added.

TSRTC said this was the reason for the addition of Diesel cess which came into effect mid-April.

Taking this forward, the corporation will be implementing the diesel cess in slabs of Rs 5 and above depending on the distance travelled by the passengers, in all types of services in districts and long distance services.

“The additional diesel cess will be as follows depending on the distance travelled by a passenger,” said the TSRTC.

Additional Diesel Cess

Type of bus Additional diesel cess Distance in KM Pallevelugu Rs 5 to Rs 45 250 KM Express Rs 5 to Rs 90 500 KM Deluxe Rs 5 to Rs 125 500 KM Super Luxury Rs 10 to Rs 130 500 KM A/C Services Rs 10 to Rs 170 500 KM

The diesel cess in Greater Hyderabad limits is not increased, thus passengers traveling in city buses are not affected.

Student Bus passes get pricier

“In view of the increased cost of diesel, it has been decided to increase the students Bus pass fares in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and in rural areas of districts as well,” said the TSRTC.

The corporation said that the last increase was done in the year 2019 marginally. Almost for 3 years, the bus passes charges were not increased even though the diesel price has increased multifold.

The revised fares will come into effect from the 1st departure of 9th June 2022. Those who have reserved their tickets in advance will not be levied the revised fares and differences in fares will not be collected.

Bus passes issued at pre-revised rates will continue to be valid till the expiry of validity at old rates only.

“These proposals to levy additional diesel cess and increase the Bus Pass fares for Students will help the corporation recover only a portion of its operating costs,” said TSRTC.