Telangana: TSRTC launches ‘Grand Health Challenge’ for its employees

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Wednesday kickstarted a month-long ‘Grand Health Challenge’ for its employees which will begin on 3rd November in which fifty thousand TSRTC employees will go through a full annual health checkup covering all health parameters.

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar stated that the initiative is designed under the direction of Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Minister for Transport, Telangana and Bajireddy Govardhan, MLA and Chairman of TSRTC.

Sajjanar further stated that increased awareness of health and wellness is being instituted across the state with a higher focus on prevention and improvement of quality of life for the 50000 employees in the corporation. “The objective is to help every employee monitor their health parameters and seek medical intervention whenever required to address their health needs and also lead a healthy life,” he said.

While unveiling the month-long road map for the health challenge at the corporate office, Bus Bhavan he reinforced the need to have every employee participate and take advantage of the challenge. Speaking on this occasion, Sajjanar stated that the corporation has made arrangements at their Tarnaka Hospital to centrally monitor health through a digitized platform that can provide necessary information for providing a sustainable health and wellness program and also promote prevention, by constantly feeding information from across the locations in the state.

He also mentioned that more than 98 locations will conduct month-long individual annual health check which covers health profiling, mandatory diagnostic tests, clinical examination and individual consultation for every employee.

“On average, close to 1800 employees will be covered on a day during the month. In order to conduct the initiative in a seamless fashion, every location will have around 10 health workers, doctors and Para medical staff to conduct the camps. A central control room has been set up to monitor the progress and also to assist different locations while the camps are in progress,” he informed.

In addition to the health checks, a thorough physical examination, and medical consultation by cardiologists, gynaecologists, dieticians etc will be made available in every work location during the month. Employees will also be introduced and allowed to practice yoga which will be done at every depot across the state, a press note from TSRTC informed.

In addition to the health checks, TSRTC has developed a daily step monitoring app that will be made available to employees to track the number of steps taken in a day and as part of employee engagement, where a minimum threshold of 2000 steps a day is advised and to scale up later to a 10,000 steps a day which will be monitored by the app. “It will monitor at individual level and also has the capability to roll up at the corporation level. To encourage participation and achievement of 10,000 steps TSRTC has instituted a reward mechanism for those who consistently achieve the max threshold,” the press note said.