Telangana: TSRTC MD rides with India’s first licensed dwarf driver

The 42-year-old, Shivalal, a resident of Kukatpally who is only three feet tall, felt the need to be self-independent as he was unable to bear the consequences of having to travel in public transport.

Updated: 12th January 2022 4:25 pm IST
TSRTC MD Sajjanar felicitates Gattipally Shivlal. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director, VC Sajjanar, on Tuesday, took a ride alongside Gattipally Shivalal.

Shivalal is the first dwarf man from India to obtain a driving license. Sajjanar felicitated the Limca book of records holder and appreciated his commitment and dedication, calling him a role model and inspiration to people.

“Today travelled in the car driven by Dr Shivlal who is the #LimcaBookofRecord Holder, also India’s First Dwarf person to get the #drivinglicence from #GovtOfTelangana. I have felicitated & appreciated his commitment & dedication. He is an inspiration & role model to all of us,” tweeted Sajjanar.

Shivlal depended on public transport to commute as he was unable to drive. He used public transport and cabs, where people would pass nasty comments on his height, which made him uncomfortable and pushed him to learn to drive a vehicle.

His intentions to learn driving became stronger when he came across a video of a dwarf man driving a car, in the United States (US). Shivalal travelled all the way to the US to understand its mechanics.

Convinced that driving was possible for him, Shivalal returned to the city and contacted a man who custom-made cars in Hyderabad.

Shivalal now teaches his wife to drive a car and plans to open a special driving school in the city to help more dwarf people become independent. His automatic vehicle, without gears, has been approved by the government of Telangana.

