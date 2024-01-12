Telangana: TSRTC stops auction of Sankranti rooster after man claims ownership

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) officials on Friday, January 12 stopped the auction of an abandoned rooster trained for Sankranthi cock fights after a citizen claimed the rooster.

The officials, however, said that the rooster would be handed over to an animal welfare center.

The authorities found the rooster in a cage, on a bus going from Warangal to Vemulawada during a stop at Karimnagar bus station on January 9. Since no owners claimed it, the RTC had decided to auction the rooster on Friday at 3 pm

Meanwhile, a person named Mahesh released a selfie video on a social media platform claiming the rooster as his and that he forgot the cage on the bus while traveling from Karimnagar to Nellore.

However, according to the rules of RTC, if no one claims forgotten items within 24 hours, an auction has to be held, said the manager of Karimnagar Depot-2.

He also invited those interested to participate in the auction and that the money collected will be deposited into the state government treasury. The auction now stands cancelled.