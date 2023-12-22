Telangana: TSRTC to induct 200 new diesel buses by Sankranti

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Friday, December 22 announced that 200 new diesel-run buses will be inducted by the Sankranti festival.

Sankranti is going to be celebrated on January 15th, 2024. As part of this, 50 buses will be launched in a week, TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar said.

On Friday, Sajjanar along with other TSRTC officials examined these new Lahari Sleeper cum Seater, Rajadhani AC, Express buses at the Bus Bhavan in the city.

The TSRTC MD asked officials to speed up the process of induction as the free travel for women scheme has led to a serious rise in the number of commuters.

The new Lahari Sleeper cum Seater bus.

“The TSRTC management has decided to buy new buses to provide better, quality services to commuters. As part of this, over 2000 new buses will be inducted into the fold in the next 4-5 months out of which, 400-Express, 512-Palle Velugu and 92-Lahari Sleeper cum Seater and 56-A/C Rajadhani buses along with 540 electric buses for Hyderabad city and 500 for other parts of Telangana. We have made plans to get all these buses on the road by the end of March 2024,” he informed.

He further said that these new buses will be fitted in with many facilities inorder to provide better, quality services to the public. “LED destination boards and a Fire Detection Suppression System (FDSS) will be present in these buses,” he added.