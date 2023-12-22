Hyderabad: Want to supply city buses to TSRTC? Here’s how

The TSRTC is inviting applications from entrepreneurs for the supply of Metro Express, City Ordinary, City Suburban, and City Mofussil buses under the 'Hire Scheme' for operation by TSRTC on the identified routes of the GHMC zone.

Published: 22nd December 2023
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is inviting applications from entrepreneurs for the supply of various types of city buses under its ‘Hire Scheme’ in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) zone.

“TSRTC is inviting applications from entrepreneurs for the supply of various types of city buses under the Hire Scheme in the Greater Hyderabad zone. Prospective entrepreneurs may visit our website at http://tsrtc.telangana.gov.in for details or contact 9100998230,” TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar said, in a post on X.

What the tender notification says

In the tender notification, Sajjanar said that the organisation invites applications from entrepreneurs for the supply of Metro Express, City Ordinary, City Suburban, and City Mofussil buses under the ‘Hire Scheme’ for operation by TSRTC on the identified routes of Greater Hyderabad Zone.

“The detailed particulars viz. Tender Application form, List of routes, daily KMS, Hire Rates, Criteria for selection of Entrepreneurs, caution deposit, model of bus, minimum wheelbase, bus body standards, specifications, seating capacity, seat pattern, color scheme of buses, agreement period, terms and conditions of tender notification, Date of tender and all other details will be placed in the TSRTC website http://tsrtc.telangana.gov.in with effect from on December 22, 2023. The Corporation reserves the right to cancel this notification without assigning any reason,” it reads.

