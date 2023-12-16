Telangana man protests demanding 50% seats for men in TSRTC buses 

Nizamabad: In a surprising turn of events, a Telangana man protested by blocking buses near Armoor Bus Station on Saturday morning demanding reservation for men in state-run buses. He demanded that 50% of seats should be reserved for men in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses.

The man expressed his support for the government’s initiative aimed at empowering women, including housewives and girl children. He, however, demanded 50% of seats be reserved for men. “I’m all for supporting our women, my wife and child also got a seat, but us men — we don’t have a place to sit. If there are 20 seats, let 10 be for women, but please keep 10 for men,” he said in frustration and his action became a spectacle.

The video is going viral on social media now.