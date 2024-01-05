Telangana: TSRTC to run 4484 special buses for Sankranti

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced that it will run 4484 special buses from January 7 to 15 for commuters travelling during the Sankranti festival season.

Commuters can book their seats in advance in 626 services, it informed.

The public transport body also clarified that the Mahalakshmi scheme which allows women to travel for free in the TSRTC buses will be applicable for these special services as well.

A review meeting headed by TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar was held at Bus Bhavan on Friday, January 5, to discuss the arrangements made in this regard.

On congestion in TSRTC buses

To address, Sankranti commuter traffic, Sajjanar said that the TSRTC will run special buses in areas witnessing high demand (due to the Mahalakshmi scheme) in Hyderabad like MGBS, JBS, Uppal X roads, Aramghar, LB Nagar X roads, KPHB, Boinpally and Gachibowli.

He further said that chairs, a public address system, a drinking water facility, mobile toilets, and pandals are being set up to lessen the impact of crowding.

“Two DVM rank officials have been appointed at such points and they will ensure the availability of special buses based on demand,” he added.

Adding that the TSRTC will not hike the ticket prices, he said that special buses will be run to several regions of Andhra Pradesh during the festival season.