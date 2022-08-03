Telangana: TSWREIS launches BSc (Hons) in Design and Tech, invites applications

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) has launched a BSc (Hons) in Design and Technology at TSW-Residential Degree College (RDC) for Women, Sircilla, and has invited applications from qualified female candidates for admission in the academic year 2022-23.

“It is an excellent opportunity for students who want to pursue a career in the fashion and garment industry,” the society said in a press note.

The college is affiliated to the Satavahana University and admissions will be conducted through a state-level common entrance test-‘TSW-DeTAT 22’.

The society also invited applications for guest faculty (women) to teach the BSc (Hons) in Design and Technology at TSWRDC Sircilla. For details and applications, visit the website www.tswreis.ac.in.