Telangana: TTD to issue special darshan tickets to 1000 TSRTC customers everyday

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has given the approval to special admission darshan tickets to 1000 TSRTC passengers on a daily basis for Rupees 300, starting June 4.

The Chairman of the TSRTC, Bajireddy Govardhan, while addressing the media, claimed that this will increase pilgrim support for RTC and ensure safe transportation.

Also Read Andhra Pradesh: TTD imposes total plastic ban in Tirumala temple

TSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director, VC Sajjanar, stated that this initiative will increase pilgrim support for RTC operations and bring service closer to consumers’ homes. Passengers are asked to make reservations “two days in advance using the website for special admission darshan tickets as per the schedule”.

According to Sajjanar, TSRTC would finish the online procedure and update systems with transaction data to be transmitted to the TTD server t-2 days in advance as a result of this endeavour. “Passengers must present either a two-dose vaccination certificate or a COVID-19 Negative certificate received within 72 hours of the date of darshan,” he said.