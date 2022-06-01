Andhra Pradesh: TTD imposes total plastic ban in Tirumala temple

Hyderabad: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to impose a complete ban on plastic at Tirumala’s temple from today Wednesday, June 1.

The TTD announced this decision to safeguard the environment. The authorities have issued orders to hotel and shop managers in this respect, instructing them to keep wet and dry dust bins separate for trash collection, and shopkeepers to sell only the things authorized in their stores, as well as to conduct mass cleaning every Tuesday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

From June 1, Health authorities will perform continuous inspections and have stated that they would seize stores if plastic products are discovered.

Shopkeepers were requested to work together to implement the plastic ban. TTD has fully outlawed the use of plastic bottles, bags, and covers in Tirumala, according to media reports.

Shopkeepers are urged to use biodegradable or paper coverings instead of plastic covers for items that arrive in plastic covers. TTD also recommended that plastic shampoo packages not to be sold, as well as the installation of signboards in stores to prevent high-priced ingredient sales.

On the other side, the government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to prohibit plastic products from being used in temples. Worship items under plastic coverings, as well as plastic water bottles, are claimed to be banned from temples.