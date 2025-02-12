Telangana turns back poultry vehicles coming from Andhra due to bird flu

Hyderabad: Authorities in Telangana have sounded an alert in view of the outbreak of the bird Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Andhra Pradesh and are turning back poultry vehicles coming from the neighbouring state.

Officials on Tuesday turned back poultry vehicles coming from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana at Pullur Toll Plaza in Jogulamba Gadwal District

The authorities have set up 24 checkposts along the border with Andhra Pradesh. Three of these checkposts have been set up in the united Nalgonda district.

District veterinary officials and police were stopping these vehicles and sending them back to Andhra Pradesh.

An alert in Telangana was sounded after the bird flu has led to the death of a large number of chickens in Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana’s Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and Fisheries Department informed the district Collectors that HPAI is reported in other states of the country. The Union government has requested the states to strengthen bio-security measures to prevent the spread of HPAI and protect the poultry population.

Sabyasachi Ghosh, Special Chief Secretary to the government, requested the Collectors to enhance awareness among the poultry farmers, stakeholders, and the public about HPAI prevention and the critical role of bio-security measures and prevent the transport of sick birds and proper disposal of dead birds. They should be informed to bring any unusual deaths of poultry to the notice of staff of the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department, reads a memo issued to Collectors.

The Special Chief Secretary also asked the Collectors to convene district-level meetings with the Forest Department, Police Department, Health Department, and Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department to discuss the measures to be adopted to prevent the spread of the disease from other states into Telangana.

Bird flu outbreak has been confirmed in two areas of East and West Godavari districts in Andhra Pradesh.