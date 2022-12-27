Telangana: Two dead, two injured in Sircilla road accident

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 27th December 2022 1:58 pm IST
Representative image

Hyderabad: Two people died, and two others were injured in a road accident on Monday night on the outskirts of Mudapalli in Chandurthi Mandal in the Sircilla district.

A car and a lorry travelling in opposing directions collided, resulting in the incident. Mahesh and Kishore, two passengers in the car, passed away instantly, while two others were injured.

According to the police, the victims, who were Chandurthi Mandal locals, were driving a car toward Vemulavada town. A lorry was moving in the opposite direction, and both vehicles collided at the same time near Mudapalli.

