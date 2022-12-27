Hyderabad: Hospital conducts COVID mock drill

Golconda area hospital conducted a COVID mock drill after the state government held a zoom meeting and advised it

Hyderabad: In an initiative to prevent a shortage of oxygen, the Telangana government established oxygen production plants with a capacity of 324 tonnes in a government hospital in Hyderabad.

A Golconda area hospital conducted a COVID mock drill after the state government held a zoom meeting and advised it.

Shyam Rao, Golconda hospital technician, speaking to ANI, stated that the oxygen plant is under his management.

“There is full availability of oxygen here. Even if 100 corona patients are admitted, we have the capacitor to give them oxygen. Our doctors are available 24/7. The oxygen plant is also running 24/7. The oxygen plant has a 1,300 kg capacity. The Telangana government has given good support,” he said.

Dr Mohd Mazaullah, Superintendent of Golconda area hospital, said that they are conducting a mock drill in view of COVID.

“The major part in the mock drill is the PSA plant (Pressure swing absorption). The covid cases are being reported in around 10 lakh in China. 5,000 cases are being reported serious and death also. In Telangana state, CM KCR and Health Minister held a zoom meeting. It was advised that a mock drill should be conducted on oxygen cylinders, pulse oximeter and availability of medicines,” he said.

“The PSA plant has an atmospheric oxygen compressor, mostly it has nitrogen and oxygen. It is supplied to the whole hospital. It has been provided to us by the government. Thanks to the Telangana government,” Mazaullah added.

