Telangana: Two minor boys slip in Krishna River in Suryapet, drown

Police arrived at the spot and retrieved the bodies with the help of diving experts.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 11th March 2026 5:04 pm IST
Two boys drown in Krishna River, rescue teams search for missing children near Suryapet.
Representational image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two minor boys aged 13 and 15 drowned in the Krishna River in Telangana’s Suryapet district on Wednesday, March 11.

The deceased, Sameer and Saddam, were residents of Chinthriyala village in Chinthalapalem mandal in Suryapet district. The incident occurred when they were playing near the river and accidentally slipped.

After being alerted, the Chintalapalem Police arrived at the spot and retrieved the bodies with the help of diving experts.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, Chitalapalem Sub-Inspector Sandeep Reddy said, “The two boys were playing close to the river, and they slipped accidentally. A case of suspicious death has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).”

Reddy said that the bodies were being shifted to a hospital for postmortem.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 11th March 2026 5:04 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button