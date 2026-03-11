Telangana: Two minor boys slip in Krishna River in Suryapet, drown

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two minor boys aged 13 and 15 drowned in the Krishna River in Telangana’s Suryapet district on Wednesday, March 11.

The deceased, Sameer and Saddam, were residents of Chinthriyala village in Chinthalapalem mandal in Suryapet district. The incident occurred when they were playing near the river and accidentally slipped.

After being alerted, the Chintalapalem Police arrived at the spot and retrieved the bodies with the help of diving experts.

Also Read Sightseeing trip turns tragic for 18-year-old Hyderabad student

Speaking to Siasat.com, Chitalapalem Sub-Inspector Sandeep Reddy said, “The two boys were playing close to the river, and they slipped accidentally. A case of suspicious death has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).”

Reddy said that the bodies were being shifted to a hospital for postmortem.