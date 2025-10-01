Sightseeing trip turns tragic for 18-year-old Hyderabad student

Hyderabad: A sightseeing trip turned tragic for an 18-year-old Hyderabad student after he slipped into the Krishna River near Anjaneya Swamy Pushkara Ghat at Nagarjuna Sagar on Tuesday.

After the incident, the student, who is identified as Chanakya, went missing.

Sightseeing trip of Hyderabad student

The tragic incident took place when he, along with other friends, was clicking photographs at the ghat.

They were on a sightseeing trip.

While clicking photographs, he slipped and went missing in the river.

Operation by SDRF

Following the incident, attempts began to trace him.

So far, the Hyderabad student has not been traced.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is conducting the rescue operations.