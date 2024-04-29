Telangana: Two minors killed in road accident, 3 injured

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old boy and his 14-year-old friend died after the car they were traveling in crashed into a median with high speed at Abdullapurmet on Saturday night. Three other boys who were also in the vehicle sustained injuries.

According to the police, all five minors are from Hayathnagar and they were out for a joyride. The MUV belonged to the 17-year-old’s father, who informed the police that his son had taken the vehicle without permission.

Also Read Telangana: Four killed in road accident

The group had started their journey from Hayathnagar in the evening and were en route to Sanghi village near Abdullapurmet. However, while passing through Umarkhanguda village, the 17-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating a curve, resulting in the collision with the median. Due to the high speed, the vehicle overturned multiple times before finally coming to a stop.

The driver and his 14-year-old friend, who was in the front seat, sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where they scummbed to injuries. The other three boys are currently receiving treatment and are said to be out of danger.

Abdullapurmet police have filed a case against the 17-year-old driver.