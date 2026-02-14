Telangana: Two reactors explode at lab in Yadadri, no casualties

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Friday, February 13, after two reactors exploded at a laboratory, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The incident occurred at Brundavan laboratories, a pharma company in Choutuppal police limits. After being alerted the police and 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. The cause of the incident is yet to be known.

A massive explosion in two reactors triggered a major fire at Brundavan Laboratories in Yellagiri, under Choutuppal police station limits in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.



Police and fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. pic.twitter.com/AcA51PSy6p — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 14, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, leading Firefighter from Choutuppal fire station, Anil Kumar said, “The incident occurred at 9:30 PM. No one was at the laboratory at the time of the blast. The cause of the fire and estimated loss are yet to be known.”