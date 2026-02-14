Telangana: Two reactors explode at lab in Yadadri, no casualties

The cause of the incident is yet to be known.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th February 2026 10:45 am IST
Laboratory fire in Yadadri following reactor explosion, no casualties reported.
Flames and smoke rise from the lab in Yadadri after two reactors exploded, emergency services on site, no injuries reported.

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Friday, February 13, after two reactors exploded at a laboratory, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The incident occurred at Brundavan laboratories, a pharma company in Choutuppal police limits. After being alerted the police and 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. The cause of the incident is yet to be known.

Speaking to Siasat.com, leading Firefighter from Choutuppal fire station, Anil Kumar said, “The incident occurred at 9:30 PM. No one was at the laboratory at the time of the blast. The cause of the fire and estimated loss are yet to be known.”

