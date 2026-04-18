Telangana: Two women die of heatstroke in Khammam district

Two women in Khammam district succumb to heatstroke as Telangana reels under rising temperatures and intensifying summer heatwave conditions.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 18th April 2026 10:09 am IST
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Hyderabad: Khammam district witnessed two tragic deaths due to extreme heat on Friday, highlighting the severe impact of rising temperatures in the region.

In one incident, Meda Lakshmi (65), a resident of Vippalamadaka village in Wyra mandal, succumbed to heatstroke. She had been living in a tin-roofed shed and reportedly fell ill after being unable to withstand the intense heat.

Her family members rushed her to a private hospital in Wyra, where she died while undergoing treatment. She is survived by a son and a daughter.

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In a separate case, Amaraboyina Dhanalakshmi (40) from Nagulavancha village in Chintakani mandal also lost her life due to heat-related illness. She worked as a construction labourer and agricultural worker.

After returning from fieldwork on Friday, she developed severe health complications. A local rural doctor examined her and confirmed that she had already passed away. She is survived by her husband, Pullarao, and two children.

Summer in Telangana

The incidents come at a time when summer conditions in Telangana are becoming increasingly harsh. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state is experiencing above-normal temperatures and a higher number of heatwave days this season, with several districts already recording temperatures close to or above 40°C.

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Experts warn that temperatures could rise further in the coming weeks, with some areas likely to cross 45°C, making outdoor work especially dangerous and increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 18th April 2026 10:09 am IST

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