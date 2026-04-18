Telangana: Two women die of heatstroke in Khammam district

Hyderabad: Khammam district witnessed two tragic deaths due to extreme heat on Friday, highlighting the severe impact of rising temperatures in the region.

In one incident, Meda Lakshmi (65), a resident of Vippalamadaka village in Wyra mandal, succumbed to heatstroke. She had been living in a tin-roofed shed and reportedly fell ill after being unable to withstand the intense heat.

Her family members rushed her to a private hospital in Wyra, where she died while undergoing treatment. She is survived by a son and a daughter.

In a separate case, Amaraboyina Dhanalakshmi (40) from Nagulavancha village in Chintakani mandal also lost her life due to heat-related illness. She worked as a construction labourer and agricultural worker.

After returning from fieldwork on Friday, she developed severe health complications. A local rural doctor examined her and confirmed that she had already passed away. She is survived by her husband, Pullarao, and two children.

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Summer in Telangana

The incidents come at a time when summer conditions in Telangana are becoming increasingly harsh. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state is experiencing above-normal temperatures and a higher number of heatwave days this season, with several districts already recording temperatures close to or above 40°C.

Experts warn that temperatures could rise further in the coming weeks, with some areas likely to cross 45°C, making outdoor work especially dangerous and increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.