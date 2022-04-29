Telangana: Uncle, cop rape mentally challenged minor, arrested

Hyderabad: Two have been apprehended for raping an orphaned mentally challenged minor girl in the Chandrasekhar Nagar, Nizamabad.

The victim used to live with her uncle Mallamuthy Pedda Gangaram, an accused, and his family, according to a press release by the Nizamabad rural police.

Before the victim’s parents died, the other accused, L Chadrakanth, an Armed Reserve (AR) constable, had friendly relations with them. He would use it to his advantage in order to rape the minor girl.

On Monday, residents discovered the AR constable raping the minor and confronted him. They warned him to leave her and never return. Later that day, Pedda Gangaram was apprehended by his brother while raping the minor.

On the complaint filed by social worker Latha, the police registered a case against the two accused, Pedda Gangaram and Chandrakanth, under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).