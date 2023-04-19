Telangana: Uncle forces nephew to drink poisoned beer, dies

An uncle poisoned his 22-year-old nephew in Dendepalli of Mancherial district for showing affection towards his daughter even after repeated warnings.

According to police, the deceased – M Anil – would often talk to his uncle’s daughter Kaveri. On April 14, his uncle Rajamouli forced Anil to drink beer laced with pesticide.

Anil was rushed to the hospital where his video statement was recorded by his family members. Anil alleges that Rajmouli called him Modela and forced him to deer the poisoned beer at knifepoint.

Anil however succumbed to his death two days later. The Luxettipat police have registered a case and arrested Rajamouli based on Anil’s father’s complaint. Further investigations are on.