Telangana: Uncle forces nephew to drink poisoned beer, dies

The deceased alleges that the accused called him Modela and forced him to drink the poisoned beer at knifepoint.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 19th April 2023 12:56 pm IST
poison

An uncle poisoned his 22-year-old nephew in Dendepalli of Mancherial district for showing affection towards his daughter even after repeated warnings.

According to police, the deceased – M Anil – would often talk to his uncle’s daughter Kaveri. On April 14, his uncle Rajamouli forced Anil to drink beer laced with pesticide.

Also Read
Is Hyderabad witnessing rise in COVID cases?

Anil was rushed to the hospital where his video statement was recorded by his family members. Anil alleges that Rajmouli called him Modela and forced him to deer the poisoned beer at knifepoint.

MS Education Academy

Anil however succumbed to his death two days later. The Luxettipat police have registered a case and arrested Rajamouli based on Anil’s father’s complaint. Further investigations are on.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 19th April 2023 12:56 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button