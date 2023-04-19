Is Hyderabad witnessing rise in COVID cases?

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is witnessing a slight rise in COVID cases. The daily count of COVID-19 cases has been increasing for the past few days in the city, along with a rise in active cases.

On April 12, 2023, the daily count of COVID cases in Hyderabad was 14, which increased to 21 on April 18, 2023.

In the entire Telangana, though no COVID deaths have been reported on Tuesday, the active cases climbed to 281 and the daily count of COVID cases jumped to 52.

Telangana government arranges precautionary dose of COVID vaccine

The Telangana government has taken precautions to tackle any surge in COVID cases. In view of the rise in COVID cases in many countries around the world and in some states within the country, the state government has arranged 5 lakhs CorBEvax doses despite its acute shortage in the country.

CorBEvax is a precautionary dose that can be administered to those who have already taken Covaxin or Covishield first and second dose.

The Telangana government has appealed to the public to take both doses of COVID vaccine. The government stated that it is well prepared to tackle any eventuality in the wake of concerns over Omicron, a new variant of SARS Cov-2.

Wearing face mask mandatory

The government also highlighted the importance of wearing a face mask and maintaining physical distance. According to the guidelines issued by the government, children aged less than 10 years of age and elders aged above 60 years of age must avoid going outdoors unless mandatory.

The government has reminded people that not wearing a mask is punishable by a fine. The guidelines mention that everybody should wear a mask before stepping out of the house as it is the first line of defense against the virus.